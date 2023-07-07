Produce the contract you claim I signed without PPA approval – Ursula Owusu dares Ablakwa

07.07.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has reacted to the allegation from North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to the effect that she has awarded a contract without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, July 7, Mr. Ablakwa accused the Ablekuma West MP of awarding a US$48 million contract without PPA approval to a Nigerian cabal that has hijacked the Communications.

Having cited reportage of the accusation, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has through a post on Twitter dared Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to present proof.

She wants the North Tongu MP to produce the contract he claims she signed without PPA approval.

“Ablakwa, please produce the contract you claim I signed without PPA approval. This is the only RTP contract I have signed, approved by Parliament,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shared in her post.

In the latest development, Okudzeto Ablakwa has accepted the challenge from the Communications Minister and shared a letter from GIFEC confirming an existing contract with Ascend Digital Solutions.

He has given the indication that he would prove that a US$48 million contract has been signed under the watch of the Minister without PPA approval.