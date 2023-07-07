ModernGhana logo
Food suppliers picketing: Minority bemoans worrying situation of women sleeping in the open

The ongoing picketing by the National Food Suppliers Association (NFSA) at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) over unpaid arrears has raised concerns in Parliament.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, highlighted the issue during a parliamentary session, further expressing his worry and calling for the involvement of the ministers of Education, Agriculture, and Finance.

On the other hand, Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the MP for Akatsi South Constituency also in the Volta Region, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing picketing at the Buffer Stock Company.

The National Food Suppliers Association staged a protest to demand payment of GH¢270 million owed them by government.

These suppliers, who had travelled from various regions of the country, claimed that they had not been paid for the food they supplied to Senior High Schools since 2021.

Since July 4, 2023, the suppliers have been staying overnight at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company, insisting that they will not leave until the government fulfils its payment obligations.

In response to the situation, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin directed the Business Committee in Parliament to schedule a session for the three ministers involved to appear before the house next week.

The ministers will be required to provide updates on the actions taken to address the issue.

Source: Classfmonline.com/cecil Mensah

