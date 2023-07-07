Organized Labour suspends intended nationwide strike after Council of State’s intervention

Organized Labour has suspended its intended strike scheduled for Monday, July 10 to demand the reinstatement of three of their local union workers whose contracts have been terminated by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

The group says the decision comes after the Council of State requested ample time to engage key stakeholders.

Organized Labour has already expressed disappointment at Sunon Asogli’s posture to not reinstate their union leaders after what they described as wrongful termination of their contracts.

Addressing the media, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah says it has given the Council of State up till July 17, 2023, to come up with positive news.

“Today, the council of state called us and assured us. Having listened to our issue they saw that, we are not asking for the moon, all that we are asking is that our three brothers are reinstated.”

-citinewsroom