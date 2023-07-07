ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2023 Headlines

Allow court systems to work, boycotting parliament to support a colleague sets a bad precedent – John Kwakye to Minority

Dr. John Kwabena KwakyeDr. John Kwabena Kwakye
07.07.2023 LISTEN

Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has kicked against the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliamentary sitting to support colleague Members of Parliament in Court.

The Minority on Thursday, July 6, boycotted parliament to offer solidarity to Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, and Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Sharing his view on the boycott, Dr. John Kwakye hit out at the Minority, insisting that the move will not affect the outcome of the case against the two colleague MPs.

The economist is of the view that the move by the Minority sets a bad precedent and should not be tolerated.

“Boycotting Parliament is not the best way to support a colleague in court. It amounts to dereliction of duty and sets a bad precedent. We should allow our court system to work.

“How will boycotting Parliament to support a colleague in court affect the outcome of the case? We should allow our court system to work,” Dr. John Kwakye shared in a post on Twitter on Friday, July 7.

He continued, “Checks and balances require that Parliament allow the judiciary to perform its functions unfettered. The continual presence of parliamentarians in court to support their colleague amounts to interference with the work of the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, the Minority has served notice that it will continue to boycott parliamentary sittings to support colleague MPs in court whenever their cases are called.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Adaklu-Waya Queenmother did not live to see the 11 million Euro town water projectshe spearheaded Adaklu-Waya Queenmother did not live to see the 11 million Euro town water proje...

3 hours ago

Otumfuo honoured with 18-karat gold Warrior King Timepiece Otumfuo honoured with 18-karat gold Warrior King Timepiece

3 hours ago

Minority MPs storm Agric Ministry, confront Bryan Acheampong over picketing food suppliers Minority MPs storm Agric Ministry, confront Bryan Acheampong over picketing food...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Elect an aspirant from the NPP's stronghold – Alan appeals to delegates NPP flagbearer race: Elect an aspirant from the NPP's stronghold – Alan appeals ...

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismissal of Cannabis cultivation improper – Speaker Bagbin Supreme Court dismissal of Cannabis cultivation improper – Speaker Bagbin

3 hours ago

Not all fire outbreaks can be quenched with water – Fire Service Not all fire outbreaks can be quenched with water – Fire Service

3 hours ago

They Facebooked on their phones while she was dying in pain – Woman whose sister died at Central Aflao Hospital ‘They Facebooked on their phones while she was dying in pain’ – Woman whose sist...

3 hours ago

Organized Labour suspends intended nationwide strike after Council of States intervention Organized Labour suspends intended nationwide strike after Council of State’s in...

3 hours ago

Government spends GHC1.80 to feed each prison inmate daily - Director-General Government spends GHC1.80 to feed each prison inmate daily - Director-General

3 hours ago

PAC gives GRA two-week ultimatum to clarify contract with Safaritech PAC gives GRA two-week ultimatum to clarify contract with Safaritech

More News...
body-container-line