Allow court systems to work, boycotting parliament to support a colleague sets a bad precedent – John Kwakye to Minority

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye

07.07.2023 LISTEN

Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has kicked against the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliamentary sitting to support colleague Members of Parliament in Court.

The Minority on Thursday, July 6, boycotted parliament to offer solidarity to Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, and Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Sharing his view on the boycott, Dr. John Kwakye hit out at the Minority, insisting that the move will not affect the outcome of the case against the two colleague MPs.

The economist is of the view that the move by the Minority sets a bad precedent and should not be tolerated.

“Boycotting Parliament is not the best way to support a colleague in court. It amounts to dereliction of duty and sets a bad precedent. We should allow our court system to work.

“How will boycotting Parliament to support a colleague in court affect the outcome of the case? We should allow our court system to work,” Dr. John Kwakye shared in a post on Twitter on Friday, July 7.

He continued, “Checks and balances require that Parliament allow the judiciary to perform its functions unfettered. The continual presence of parliamentarians in court to support their colleague amounts to interference with the work of the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, the Minority has served notice that it will continue to boycott parliamentary sittings to support colleague MPs in court whenever their cases are called.