Fulani Community urged to take legal actions against unjust labeling and attacks

Mr Muhammed Sanusi II, the Khalifa of Tijaniya and Former Emir of Kanu State in Nigeria, has urged the Fulani Community in Ghana to start taking legal actions against persons and groups that unjustly label and attack them.

He said the Community needed to start taking that step to deter others from discriminating against them, stressing that that was how they could deal with the discriminative ethnic profiling and attacks they faced.

The Khalifa Mohammed Sanusi II, the head of all Fulanis under the Tabital Pulaaku International, a grouping of Fulanis, said this when he met the leadership of the Fulani Community in Ghana and some Civil Society Organisations in Accra.

The meeting discussed recent happenings pertinent to the Fulanis in Ghana and how they could be addressed.

He said the time had come for the Community to start taking legal action and not just complain against discrimination.

He added that they should also deepen their engagement with leadership of governments and state securities on issues relating to their welfare and safety.

The Khalifa admonished the Community not to resort to violence in any endeavour, but always engage peacefully with all.

“Ethnic profiling leads to ethnic hatred, which has the tendency to breed violence. However, let's not close our days to dialogue. Let's continue to engage and perceive justice,” he stressed.

The Khalifa also advised the Community to identify those among them that were engaged in wrongful behaviours and call them out.

He said that would show that not all Fulanis were “bad” people as perceived by many and admonished the media against headlines and news reports that put the entire group in wrong description, when one person committed a crime or wrongdoing.

Mr Yakubu Musah Barry, General Secretary, Tabital Pulaaku International – Ghana Chapter, commended the Khalifa for the engagement.

He urged the Community to continue to support the local leadership to address their challenges.

The Khalifa Mohammed Sanusi II was a former Emir of Kanu State in Nigeria and served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014.

GNA

