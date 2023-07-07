ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2023 Headlines

‘I’m the best to lead NPP; I sacrificed my political career by testifying in 2012 election petition’ – Dr. Bawumia

Im the best to lead NPP; I sacrificed my political career by testifying in 2012 election petition – Dr. Bawumia
07.07.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is the best to lead the governing New Patriotic Party because he sacrificed his political career for the party when he stepped into the dock to testify in the 2012 election petition.

Speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency, as part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said: “Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court”.

“I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court”, said Dr Bawumia, who is contesting with nine others for the flag bearer slot of the party.

He recalled: “The excuses were many: some claimed they were travelling and all that because they were scared to put their political career on the line, but I stood my ground, I’m the best person to lead the party”.

Dr Bawumia’s contenders are former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney General Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afiyie Akoto, and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The rest are Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former MP for Offinso North Kofi Konada Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Mr Kojo Poku.

Source: ClassFMonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP only paid party Free SHS food suppliers leaving out others hence the challenges—Kwame Jantuah ‘NPP only paid party Free SHS food suppliers leaving out others hence the challe...

2 hours ago

I never said Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a practitioner of LGBTQ+ — Murtala Muhammed clarifies I never said Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a practitioner of LGBTQ+ — Murtala Muhammed ...

2 hours ago

Socialist Movement of Ghana declares support for Organised Labours nationwide strike on July 10 Socialist Movement of Ghana declares support for Organised Labour’s nationwide s...

2 hours ago

I almost threw up listening to Dormaahene political incorrect rant and insults— Owusu Bempah ‘I almost threw up listening to Dormaahene political incorrect rant and insults’...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister is to be blamed for delay in monies owed food suppliers—Jantuah ‘Finance Minister is to be blamed for delay in monies owed food suppliers’—Jantu...

2 hours ago

AFP - THIBAUD MORITZ Calls for justice for teenager shot dead by French police two weeks before Nahel

3 hours ago

Ernest Owusu Bempah, NPP Deputy Communications Director left and Osagyego Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II Dormaahene appears more as a political actor than a judge – Owusu Bempah goes wi...

3 hours ago

Lies can never be used to govern this country; pay free SHS food suppliers—Abraham Amaliba ‘Lies can never be used to govern this country; pay free SHS food suppliers’—Ab...

3 hours ago

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu Dormaahene is unfit to remain in office as a judge — NPP

3 hours ago

Dormaahene has turned into a legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of NDC – Owusu Bempah Dormaahene has turned into a legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of NDC – ...

More News...
body-container-line