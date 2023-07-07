‘I’m the best to lead NPP; I sacrificed my political career by testifying in 2012 election petition’ – Dr. Bawumia

07.07.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is the best to lead the governing New Patriotic Party because he sacrificed his political career for the party when he stepped into the dock to testify in the 2012 election petition.

Speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency, as part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said: “Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court”.

“I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court”, said Dr Bawumia, who is contesting with nine others for the flag bearer slot of the party.

He recalled: “The excuses were many: some claimed they were travelling and all that because they were scared to put their political career on the line, but I stood my ground, I’m the best person to lead the party”.

Dr Bawumia’s contenders are former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney General Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afiyie Akoto, and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The rest are Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former MP for Offinso North Kofi Konada Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Mr Kojo Poku.

Source: ClassFMonline.com