Nat'l Food Buffer Stock holds emergency meeting over GHS270m arrears owed food suppliers

National Food Buffer Stock Company has announced that it will hold an emergency board meeting to address the concerns raised by members of the food suppliers association.

The suppliers have been protesting at the buffer stock premises since Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, demanding payment of GHS270 million, which represents two years' worth of arrears for the supply of food items.

After more than 48 hours without any response to their grievances, the buffer stock company finally issued a brief statement through its corporate affairs department.

In the statement, they acknowledged that they owe the suppliers and expressed their commitment to working with all stakeholders, including the Education and Finance ministries, to find a resolution to the situation.

Meanwhile, members of the Food Suppliers Association spent a third night at the premises of the buffer stock company limited, indicating their determination to press for their demands to be addressed.

Source: Classfmonline.com

