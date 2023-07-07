ModernGhana logo
07.07.2023 Social News

Komkomba Youth Association responds to Dagbon Youth Association over calls to dismiss Dominic Nitiwul

By Abraham Njonaan Nlenkiba
Komkomba Youth Association (KOYA) through a press release has responded to the press conference organized by a sister association, Dagbon Youth Association (DAYA) demanding the dismissal of the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

DAYA at its press conference called for the dismissal of Defence Minister Hon Dominic Nitiwul for allegedly being behind the rising tension between Dagombas and Konkombas in the Northern Region.

The youth also called for the arrest of the Konkomba-Basari Chief of Accra Tema who presented historical facts on the ownership of land in Northern Ghana and made mentioned the territories of Konkomba tribe which the reviewed Dagbon Constitution has added to Dagbon.

In reaction, KOYA made it clear that their chief cannot be arrested for expressing himself.

KOYA also wondered why the group would be calling for the dismissal of the Defence Minister for no apparent reason.

"Why has DAYA neglected the threat issued on Facebook by faceless individuals such as Basiru Bejejugu, Amingos Gh, Gbewaa Kingdom TV, John Jagir, Nana Powers but rather vent their anger on the innocent Defence minister?"

According to the youth association, DAYA's press conference rather adds fuel to the threats of their faceless social media individuals, a position which would not bring the needed peace between Dagombas and Konkombas in the Region.

KOYA reiterates that Konkombas are hardworking dedicated, peace-loving and focused people who have zero interest in picking up firearms to fight.

772023123109-swnaredq5k-fbimg16886712313608300

772023123110-i4dp276gfa-fbimg16886628797720174

772023123112-qvmxpcb543-fbimg16886628872544908

