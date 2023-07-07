Dormaahene appears more as a political actor than a judge – Owusu Bempah goes wild

The New Patriotic Party's Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu has criticized comments made by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, regarding the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson.

In a recent lengthy statement, Owusu-Bempah said "Dormaahene appears more as a political actor than a judge" and accused the traditional ruler of behaving in a "politically incorrect" manner.

According to the ruling party’s spokesperson, "Dormaahene is unfit to remain in office as high court judge.”

Backing his assertion, he explained, “Anyone who has been following events in our political space would agree with the notion that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, otherwise known in the Judiciary as Justice Daniel Mensah has turned precipitously more into a legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)."

He criticized Dormaahene for calling on President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to discontinue the case against Gyakye Quayson, saying "for a man of his calibre who wants to be seen as a fair-minded jurist, to request for the state to abandon its criminal case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson speaks volumes."

Owusu-Bempah argued that Dormaahene's comments were inappropriate for a sitting high court judge and showed partisanship.

He said, "Truth is, public political views have been the ruin of many of the people who charted the path that Justice Daniel Mensah is walking on."

Owusu-Bempah concludes by warning Dormaahene, saying in the local Twi language, “Ohene tufo antie nna y3de nno to Krotia mma 3mmaa twe Nsuo gu no so’. He must watch it.”