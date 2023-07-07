‘Lies can never be used to govern this country; pay free SHS food suppliers’—Abraham Amaliba

07.07.2023 LISTEN

Private Legal Practitioner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abraham Amaliba has condemned the way government has handled the demands for payment of monies owed food suppliers.

According to Abraham Amaliba, the government ought to stop spewing lies and address the issue.

Speaking on TV3 on July 7, he said the situation needs to be brought under control before it’s get out of hand.

“ Is that what we are being told this morning? Look lies and lies can never be used to govern a country. These caterers were told time without number that the Control and Accountant General will release funds to them. Yesterday I heard them say that, the government saying that oh they now want to come up with a road map for how to pay the money.

“If you had told the suppliers that controller is to release the funds how come now you are coming to them talking about drawing up a road map about how to pay these monies. Your lies has caught up with you, your lies has caught up with you and like he said the other day it was the caterers and you see the kind of low as a nation.

“The kind of low, the depth of which we are going to is so much,” Abraham Amaliba stated.

The National Food Suppliers Association commenced picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Speaking to Starr News the spokesperson for the Association, Kweku Amedume stated that their action is to drum home the demand since the government has failed to settle the over 2 years of arrears owed its members.

Meanwhile, the management of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has acknowledged its indebtedness to food suppliers which has resulted in the picketing.

The company says an emergency meeting has been scheduled by the board on the matter.