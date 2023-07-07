Dormaahene has turned into a legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of NDC – Owusu Bempah

07.07.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu has argued that Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II is not fit to serve as a high court judge.

This is contained in a release reacting to the call by the Dormaahene for the state to discontinue its criminal case against re-elected Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

In his release, Owusu Bempah lambasted the traditional ruler, accusing him of turning himself into a "legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of NDC."

“Anyone who has been following events in our political space would agree with the notion that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, otherwise known in the Judiciary as Justice Daniel Mensah has turned precipitously more into a legalistic albino and a pawn in the hands of the National Democratic Congress(NDC),” the NPP Director of Communications said.

Owusu Bempah is of the view that Dormaahene appears more as a political actor than a judge, and it is evident in his commentary on the Gyakye Quayson criminal trial.

Read the full release below:

Dormaahene is unfit to remain in office as high court judge

As a matter of fact, I almost threw up listening to his politically incorrect rants and open insults on the judiciary, the same institution that he belongs to.

I was particularly taken aback by his intemperate language, overt threat on the state, and his nerves for daring the Supreme Court.

What exactly was Justice Daniel Mensah driving at when he spouted that tosh to the effect that the President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General must discontinue the Gyakye Quayson criminal trial?

For a man of his calibre who wants to be seen as a fair-minded jurist, to request for the state to abandon its criminal case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson speaks volumes.

Yes, Justice Daniel Mensah appears more as a political actor than a judge, and it is evident in his slandering commentary on the Gyakye Quayson criminal trial.

The courts are bulwarks of our constitution and laws, and they depend on the public to respect their judgments and on officials to obey and enforce their decisions.

But quite clearly, Justice Daniel Mensah is unable to assimilate the fact that our democracy is anchored on the independence of the judiciary.

Such an enormous shame and disappointment to see characters like this, clothed with influence run around engaging in such perverted politics.

And if Justice Daniel Mensah was minded by his duty of care towards the public as a judge, he would have done the right thing by not meddling in matters that are before the courts, instead of burying his head in the sand, and allowing partisanship to take better part of him.

Truly, a healthy democracy needs opposing views to be represented so that policies can be proposed and debated. The New Patriotic Party(NPP) is all for having an adult conversation about the politics of the day but then, we can't tolerate the erosion of public discourse to such low level. This is certainly not about the politics of the day, neither is it about proffering an opinion. It is about respect for the judiciary and responsibility towards same.

In any case, the 1992 Constitution as enshrined in Article 276 has injuncted chiefs from partisan politics.

Section (1) of Article 276 states: “A chief shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so shall abdicate his stool or skin.

So why is Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II putting on the NDC jersey even at the peril of his position as a high court judge?

Again, we are aware of the fact that, a lot of profit has been made by some well connected leeches who are agreeable about building and operating propaganda machinery for the opposition NDC. However, it would be better for these people to stick to their chosen profession, and vote in whatever way they wish to, and let the discerning public decides on the political direction they want to pursue, based on facts, not propaganda, not the way paid activists bully them to do.

Shakespeare in King Lear observed the mythological Leir of Britain. King Lear, in preparation for his old age, divides his power and land between two of his daughters. He becomes destitute and insane and a proscribed crux of political machinations.

Sadly, Justice Daniel Mensah is gradually epitomising the Shakespearean King in every sphere of his life.

Truth is, public political views have been the ruin of many of the people who charted the path that Justice Daniel Mensah is walking on. "Ohene tufo antie nna y3de nno to Krotia mma 3mmaa twe Nsuo gu no so" He must must watch it.

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu (Deputy Director of Communications, NPP)