Re: Stop insulting Bawumia, mind your business - Alan Camp told

ModernGhana attention has been drawn to a publication with the caption: “Stop insulting Bawumia, mind your business - Alan Camp told" attributed to one Dr. Stephen Takyi, a lecturer of the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

We want to put it on record that, the content of the whole story thus quotations and comments did not come from Dr Stephen Takyi as attributed to him. The story was wrongly attributed to him.

We therefore retract and apologize to Dr. Stephen Takyi for any inconvenience caused him.

ModernGhana News Team