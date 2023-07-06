Ursula Owusu accused of awarding US$48million contract to 'Nigerian cabal' without PPA approval

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has hinted that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could jail the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

In a post on his social media on Thursday, July 6, the Minority MP accused the Communications Minister of awarding a US$48 million contract without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful awarded the contract to a Nigerian cabal that has hijacked the Communications and Digitalisation sector.

“As the Akufo-Addo govt continues to persecute political opponents, they are the ones committing real crimes against the Ghanaian people. In my latest exposé, I reveal how Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shockingly awarded a US$48million contract without PPA approval,” the MP for North Tongu said on his Facebook page.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa continued, “The contract was dubiously awarded to the same Nigerian cabal which has hijacked the Communications & Digitalization sector. EC boss Charlotte Osei was removed for procurement breaches; others are languishing in jail for far lesser procurement infractions. Tomorrow is pregnant.”