ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2023 Headlines

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond
07.07.2023 LISTEN

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has described as comical comments made by the Minister of Trade and Industry K.T Hammond about the personality of Dormaahene.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, K. T Hammond said “Chiefs should not meddle in sensitive and legal issues like that. Dormaahene is contempt of the judicial oath he swore as a judge

“Dormaahene should not meddle the Gyakye Quayson case. As a judge, he has no right to do that.

“Dormaahene is an NDC person, and we know that fact. He sings to the NDC tune all the time,” K.T Hammond stated.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the Minister of Trade and Industry was being unreasonable in his statements.

Speaking on Metro TV on July 6, he stated the Dormaahene status should be respected.

“This K.T Hammond matter Dr, the statement K.T Hammond made and his body language and everything, what was it? Comical is even an understatement, he was very reckless, very irresponsible for him K.T Hammond to say that Dormaahene is an NDC activist, Dormaahene has violated the constitution and Gyakye Quayson is going to jail,” Sammy said.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi

1 hour ago

Alhaji Abubakari Musah The way Ghanaians treat goats, cows, sheep, dogs, fowls is cruel, we need laws t...

2 hours ago

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sa...

2 hours ago

Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases - NDC blasts Dame Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale,...

2 hours ago

Were equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food s...

2 hours ago

Judgment Debts: Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the fire to accountable for your actions—Sammy Gyamfi tells Godfred Dame Judgment Debts: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the ...

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, leader and founder of the National Liberation Congress NLC Opposition parties must offer solutions, not just lazily say 'vote them out' — S...

2 hours ago

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International's Country Director in Ghana Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates human rights — Amnesty International Ghana tells Parli...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indir...

2 hours ago

We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches —Asiedu Nketia ‘We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches’ ...

More News...
body-container-line