You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has described as comical comments made by the Minister of Trade and Industry K.T Hammond about the personality of Dormaahene.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, K. T Hammond said “Chiefs should not meddle in sensitive and legal issues like that. Dormaahene is contempt of the judicial oath he swore as a judge

“Dormaahene should not meddle the Gyakye Quayson case. As a judge, he has no right to do that.

“Dormaahene is an NDC person, and we know that fact. He sings to the NDC tune all the time,” K.T Hammond stated.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the Minister of Trade and Industry was being unreasonable in his statements.

Speaking on Metro TV on July 6, he stated the Dormaahene status should be respected.

“This K.T Hammond matter Dr, the statement K.T Hammond made and his body language and everything, what was it? Comical is even an understatement, he was very reckless, very irresponsible for him K.T Hammond to say that Dormaahene is an NDC activist, Dormaahene has violated the constitution and Gyakye Quayson is going to jail,” Sammy said.