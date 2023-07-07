We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has sympathized with food suppliers who are protesting over the company's indebtedness to them.

NAFCO has promised action to resolve the issue very soon.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, NAFCO said it "duly acknowledges its indebtedness to its cherished suppliers. The company sympathizes with them in the unfortunate situation they find themselves which has compelled them to picket at our Head Office premises. The company is equally concerned about their plight and appreciates their patience."

The statement said an emergency board meeting has been scheduled to discuss the situation, and the outcome including a possible roadmap for resolution will be shared afterward.

"The Board and Management of NAFCO is committed to working with all key stakeholders including the Ministries of Education and Finance for the prompt resolution of the issues," the statement added.

This comes after suppliers have threatened to withdraw their services, a situation which poses threats to government’s Free Senior High School Program.

Some of them have been picketing at the premises of the company by spending nights in the open space in demand of their monies.

Read a copy of NAFCO’s full statement below: