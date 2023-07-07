ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action

Headlines Were equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has sympathized with food suppliers who are protesting over the company's indebtedness to them.

NAFCO has promised action to resolve the issue very soon.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, NAFCO said it "duly acknowledges its indebtedness to its cherished suppliers. The company sympathizes with them in the unfortunate situation they find themselves which has compelled them to picket at our Head Office premises. The company is equally concerned about their plight and appreciates their patience."

The statement said an emergency board meeting has been scheduled to discuss the situation, and the outcome including a possible roadmap for resolution will be shared afterward.

"The Board and Management of NAFCO is committed to working with all key stakeholders including the Ministries of Education and Finance for the prompt resolution of the issues," the statement added.

This comes after suppliers have threatened to withdraw their services, a situation which poses threats to government’s Free Senior High School Program.

Some of them have been picketing at the premises of the company by spending nights in the open space in demand of their monies.

Read a copy of NAFCO’s full statement below:

76202392430-wbreuigtto-ec7b4a94-23c4-4a3b-a380-181e3a1eb735.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi

1 hour ago

Alhaji Abubakari Musah The way Ghanaians treat goats, cows, sheep, dogs, fowls is cruel, we need laws t...

2 hours ago

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sa...

2 hours ago

Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases - NDC blasts Dame Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale,...

2 hours ago

Were equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food s...

2 hours ago

Judgment Debts: Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the fire to accountable for your actions—Sammy Gyamfi tells Godfred Dame Judgment Debts: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the ...

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, leader and founder of the National Liberation Congress NLC Opposition parties must offer solutions, not just lazily say 'vote them out' — S...

2 hours ago

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International's Country Director in Ghana Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates human rights — Amnesty International Ghana tells Parli...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indir...

2 hours ago

We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches —Asiedu Nketia ‘We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches’ ...

More News...
body-container-line