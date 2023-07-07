Judgment Debts: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the fire to accountable for your actions—Sammy Gyamfi tells Godfred Dame

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice the party will hold Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame accountable for his alleged actions regarding his advice on some judgment debts.

According to the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, there will be a press briefing in the upcoming days to lay down the facts.

During an interview on Metro TV on July 6, he stated “his feet will be held to the fire of accountability.”

“We will go through this and come out successfully but one thing is certain, one thing is certain, that the day of reckoning, the day of accountability for Godfred Yeboah Dame is coming and in fact that day is not coming after the 2024 elections, that day will come very soon because very soon we will be holding his feet to the fire of accountability.

“His conduct as Attorney General(Godfred Dame) particularly in relation to his advice and recommendations on matters, some matters of judgments debts have come to our attention and in the coming days, we will be addressing you in the media and by extension the good people of this country on this issues in putting before you inconvertible facts about this Attorney General and Ministry of Justice which are inimical to the interest of the state and let’s see what he will say about that,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.