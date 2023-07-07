Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates human rights — Amnesty International Ghana tells Parliament 'to go back'

The controversial LGBTQ Bill presented to Ghana's Parliament should be thrown out completely because it violates human rights, Amnesty International has said.

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International's Country Director in Ghana, speaking to journalists at an event, called on Parliament to scrap the bill which was recently adopted by a parliamentary committee.

The "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022" aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities.

However, Madam Partington argued that LGBTQ people "deserve to have a right" like all humans.

She said Amnesty International believes "everyone deserves to have a right and can do everything so far as they are not harming anyone."

"The bill hasn't been passed yet but unfortunately, the Bill abuses human rights. The LGBTI is a community and they are also human beings... For Amnesty International, we believe everyone deserves to have a right and can do everything so far as they are not harming anyone," Madam Partington said.

The adoption of the bill by Parliament's committee has drawn concern from human rights groups who say it will criminalize LGBTQ individuals and activities.

But MPs unanimously voted for the bill's adoption when it was laid before the House the second time.

Meanwhile, the bill now moves to the next stage of parliamentary debate where MPs will decide its passage.