I didn't leave energy ministry as a bitter person when Akufo-Addo fired me – Boakye Agyarko

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko has opened up on his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, five years after the President sacked him as Energy Minister.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Thursday, July 6, the former Energy Minister said he did not feel any bitterness after he was sacked.

“The energy ministry is a difficult place to work. The interest there is too much.

“I didn't leave Energy Ministry as a bitter person. Bitterness is not part of my DNA,” Boakye Agyarko said.

According to the NPP flagbearer hopeful, he does not have any issues with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and will always respect him.

“I never challenged the orders of the president but always insisted the right things are done.

“I have no problem with President Akufo-Addo. I have known him since 1976.

“I have always respected President Akufo-Addo,” Mr. Agyarko said.

President Akufo-Addo in August 2018 sacked Boakye Agyarko from the Energy Ministry.

A statement confirming the dismissal said the President had; “relieved the Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect.”

While his political career has been on the low in the last five years, Mr. Agyarko is looking forward to a big comeback.

He is one of 10 aspirants contesting the flagbearer election of the NPP to replace President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party when his second term in office expires in January 2025.