2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indirectly jabs NPP

Policy thinker Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concern about Ghana's current economic situation, insinuating that breaking the 8-year cycle of governance will only make Ghanaians "broke and broken."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, the IMANI Africa Founding President cited recent issues plaguing the country.

He cited health workers leaving their jobs to abroad due to poor pay and conditions, non-payment of senior high school feeding suppliers, and protesting pensioners.

Despite these challenges, he lamented "the size of government remains the same,” while the ruling party keeps “sharing 'Charles Opoku' & awam projects in by-elections".

Using wordplay on "broke" and "broken,” Cudjoe warned that if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaks the 8-year cycle of governance, Ghanaians will only become more impoverished.

"Nurses are leaving. Doctors are leaving. Pensioners are picketing. SHS food suppliers are picketing. The size of govt remains the same, sharing 'Charles Opoku' & awam projects in by-elections. Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks," his post reads in full.

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come as the NPP seeks to retain power in the 2024 elections with an agenda to break the 8-year cycle of governance.