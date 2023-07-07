ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2023 Headlines

2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indirectly jabs NPP

Franklin CudjoeFranklin Cudjoe
07.07.2023 LISTEN

Policy thinker Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concern about Ghana's current economic situation, insinuating that breaking the 8-year cycle of governance will only make Ghanaians "broke and broken."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, the IMANI Africa Founding President cited recent issues plaguing the country.

He cited health workers leaving their jobs to abroad due to poor pay and conditions, non-payment of senior high school feeding suppliers, and protesting pensioners.

Despite these challenges, he lamented "the size of government remains the same,” while the ruling party keeps “sharing 'Charles Opoku' & awam projects in by-elections".

Using wordplay on "broke" and "broken,” Cudjoe warned that if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaks the 8-year cycle of governance, Ghanaians will only become more impoverished.

"Nurses are leaving. Doctors are leaving. Pensioners are picketing. SHS food suppliers are picketing. The size of govt remains the same, sharing 'Charles Opoku' & awam projects in by-elections. Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks," his post reads in full.

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come as the NPP seeks to retain power in the 2024 elections with an agenda to break the 8-year cycle of governance.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi

1 hour ago

Alhaji Abubakari Musah The way Ghanaians treat goats, cows, sheep, dogs, fowls is cruel, we need laws t...

2 hours ago

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sa...

2 hours ago

Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases - NDC blasts Dame Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale,...

2 hours ago

Were equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food s...

2 hours ago

Judgment Debts: Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the fire to accountable for your actions—Sammy Gyamfi tells Godfred Dame Judgment Debts: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the ...

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, leader and founder of the National Liberation Congress NLC Opposition parties must offer solutions, not just lazily say 'vote them out' — S...

2 hours ago

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International's Country Director in Ghana Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates human rights — Amnesty International Ghana tells Parli...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indir...

2 hours ago

We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches —Asiedu Nketia ‘We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches’ ...

More News...
body-container-line