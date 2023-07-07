ModernGhana logo
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Parliament’s position is a true reflection of what Ghanaians stand for — Ntim Fordjour

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, one of the sponsors of the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, has asserted that the bill currently under consideration in Parliament accurately reflects the values and beliefs of Ghanaians.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency and Deputy Minister of Education highlighted the immense support the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has received from various quarters, including Parliament and religious leaders, as evidence of its alignment with public sentiment.

He noted that the bill garnered unanimous approval and bipartisan consensus at the committee level, with no dissenting views.

"The bill received a bi-partisan unanimous approval at the committee level and there were no dissenting or whatsoever views.

“Both sides of the aisle at the committee level agreed, and we sought the opinion of the Attorney General, who even came to enrich the bill.

“Eventually, it came back to the Floor of Parliament for a second reading, so the entire Parliament is carried along, and the position of the law that we are legislating is a true reflection of what the good people of Ghana stand for," Rev. Ntim Fordjour explained during an interview with Citi FM monitored by ModernGhana News.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour cited a survey conducted by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) which revealed that an overwhelming 86 percent of Ghanaians support the bill, characterizing this as a victory for the Ghanaian people and their society.

"A CDD survey conducted on the bill indicated that a significant 86 percent of people in this country support the bill that we are sponsoring, and so it is a win-win situation for the people of Ghana and the Ghanaian society," he emphasized.

The Member of Parliament clarified that the bill is not motivated by religious considerations and is not intended to regulate morality.

He clarified, "It is not a religious law, it is not just a matter of morals but a product of intellectual consultation, and no portion of the bill violates any part of the constitution, nor does it violate any international treaty or universal declaration on human rights, and this is a collective victory."

