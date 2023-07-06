ModernGhana logo
James Gyakye Quayson’s stay of proceedings application adjourned to July 11

The High Court in Accra has adjourned the case involving Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson to July 11 to deliver a ruling on the application for stay of proceedings.

Lawyers for the embattled MP on Thursday, July 6 moved an application for the court to stay proceedings to allow for the Court of Appeal to hear its appeal to review a decision by the trial judge to hear the case on a day-to-day basis.

Lead counsel for the team Tsatsu Tsikata argued that any decision not to stay the proceedings will be prejudging the appeal.

The prosecution led by Godfred Dame, however, opposed the application.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament boycotted Thursday's sitting to accompany and solidarize with two members of the caucus.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, are both due to appear in court on Thursday for their ongoing cases.

Dr Ato Forson is currently facing a criminal case related to an alleged financial loss of €2.37 million to the state. The case revolves around a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

On the other hand, James Gyakye Quayson is undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for charges of forgery and perjury.

These charges are in connection to alleged offences during the lead-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

In a brief statement, the Minority expressed their unwavering support for their colleagues, emphasizing their unity by abstaining from participating in the day's parliamentary proceedings.

“This is the beginning of a series of actions that the Caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda.”

-citinewsroom

