Minority chides FDA for suspending market surveillance, other inpsection duties

Minority chides FDA for suspending market surveillance, other inpsection duties
Minority in Parliament has slammed the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for suspending its market surveillance and General Manufacturing Processes Inspection duties, which puts the public at risk.

The Minority bemoans that the situation is a result of the delay in the release of funds by the Finance Ministry to the FDA to undertake these responsibilities.

Addressing the media, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the government must prioritize the health of the citizenry and act swiftly to protect Ghanaians.

The Minority also accused the government of consistently exposing Ghanaians to danger due to its lackadaisical attitude.

“As you all know, this government is known for setting dangerous precedents, and this is another one. You all know that Part 7 of the Public Health Act 851 deals with the establishment and functions of the Food and Drugs Authority. One of the FDA’s functions is to set standards for the sale of food, medical equipment, and drugs. Some of the activities that help the FDA perform these duties include market surveillance and GMPI. These are very important activities that help the FDA to perform its functions. However, the FDA has stopped these activities, putting the public at risk.

“With the outbreak of anthrax, everyone would have expected the FDA to intensify its operations. Unfortunately, they have stopped their surveillance. The only reason the FDA gave is that it is broke and has no money. The Minister of Finance is refusing to release money to the Authority.”

