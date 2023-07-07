Kwami Sefa Kayi, Broadcast Journalist and host of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," has urged the management of the recently refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to prioritise a strong maintenance culture in order to preserve the edifice's modern appearance.

Sefa Kayi advocated for the involvement of a private company in the maintenance of the park, with the government maintaining a significant stake in its day-to-day operations.

He expressed doubts about the ability of the government to solely keep the memorial park clean and well-maintained.

"I'm sorry to say this, but most of the time, apart from the Armed Forces, the rest of the country doesn't have a maintenance culture," he remarked, highlighting the need for a public-private partnership to ensure the proper upkeep of the edifice.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 as a tribute to the country's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the GHC 30 million refurbishment of the park had not only restored its original grandeur but had also modernised it to reflect the significance of being the final resting place of the leader who led Ghana to independence in 1957.

"The Park now has facilities including a presidential library, reception facility, mini-amphitheatre, restaurant, freedom wall, and a digitalized payment and access system.

“The mausoleum has also been fully refurbished, with the tombstone upgraded, and the museum expanded with an audiovisual tunnel.

“There is also an upgraded VVIP lounge, expanded recreational area, a modernised gift shop, and a fountain area with synchronised audiovisuals, the first of its kind in West Africa," the President stated.