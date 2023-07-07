ModernGhana logo
‘Anti LGBTQI+ bill has no issue with human rights’—Sam George hits back at Amnesty International

Sam George, the lead proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, has cautioned Amnesty International-Ghana about its opposition of the Bill.

According to Mr. George, Amnesty International-Ghana’s position on the bill will not deter parliament from passing the bill which he believes was for the greater good of the people of Ghana.

The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament said all the work that needs to be done on the bill has been completed in its 18-page document.

“They keep talking about human rights. They should come and show us which part of the bill has issues because we have read the Constitution. So which right are they talking about? America or Ghana right they should show us which UN document supports homosexuality.

“Homosexuality is madness and if they [Amnesty] wants to celebrate that madness, they should do so where they want but not in Ghana,” he fumed on Accra-based Okay FM.

On Wednesday, Parliament unanimously consented to the passage of the controversial Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

But Country Director for Amnesty International-Ghana, Genevieve Partington has said she believes some works still need to be done as the bill in its current form is discriminatory and will promote hate when passed.

The law seeks to criminalize the practice of LGBTQ and advocacy.

