Kwamena Duncan slams Ayikoi Otoo over his comment on Gyakye Quayson’s trial

Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister has slammed Nii Ayikoi-Otoo for calling for the discontinuation of the criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Duncan's remarks come after Ayikoi-Otoo advised President Nana Addo and the Attorney General to halt the ongoing trial, citing the potential negative impact it could have on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in future elections.

In an interview with Citi FM, Ayikoi Otoo said, “In the matter of negotiations, if we [NPP] want to win elections in Assin North next time and we go on with this trial in the likely event that we convict him, and then he gets out again, we are going to go into another by-election.

“This time not with him, but what will the people of Assin North think of the NPP?

“Will they ever be comfortable voting us into power? Will they decide never to forgive us anymore? This is what we should be looking at."

He further emphasized that halting the trial by entering a nolle prosequi would demonstrate maturity on the part of the NPP.

“It will be a good thing to enter a nolle prosequi and stop all this to show more maturity but you cannot as an Attorney-General do it on your own, you are not independent, you are part of a whole," he said.

In reaction to Ayikoi-Otoo's remarks, Kwamena Duncan registered his disagreement with the former Attorney General's stance.

Mr Duncan accused Ayikoi-Otoo of compromising the principles of justice and rule of law for political expediency.

He argued that “dropping the trial solely for electoral gain would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the credibility of the justice system.”

The former Central Regional Minister stressed the importance of upholding the law without regard for political considerations.

He asserted, “all individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, must face the consequences of their actions if found guilty of criminal offenses.”