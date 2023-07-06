ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kwamena Duncan slams Ayikoi Otoo over his comment on Gyakye Quayson’s trial

Social News Kwamena Duncan slams Ayikoi Otoo over his comment on Gyakye Quaysons trial
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister has slammed Nii Ayikoi-Otoo for calling for the discontinuation of the criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Duncan's remarks come after Ayikoi-Otoo advised President Nana Addo and the Attorney General to halt the ongoing trial, citing the potential negative impact it could have on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in future elections.

In an interview with Citi FM, Ayikoi Otoo said, “In the matter of negotiations, if we [NPP] want to win elections in Assin North next time and we go on with this trial in the likely event that we convict him, and then he gets out again, we are going to go into another by-election.

“This time not with him, but what will the people of Assin North think of the NPP?

“Will they ever be comfortable voting us into power? Will they decide never to forgive us anymore? This is what we should be looking at."

He further emphasized that halting the trial by entering a nolle prosequi would demonstrate maturity on the part of the NPP.

“It will be a good thing to enter a nolle prosequi and stop all this to show more maturity but you cannot as an Attorney-General do it on your own, you are not independent, you are part of a whole," he said.

In reaction to Ayikoi-Otoo's remarks, Kwamena Duncan registered his disagreement with the former Attorney General's stance.

Mr Duncan accused Ayikoi-Otoo of compromising the principles of justice and rule of law for political expediency.

He argued that “dropping the trial solely for electoral gain would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the credibility of the justice system.”

The former Central Regional Minister stressed the importance of upholding the law without regard for political considerations.

He asserted, “all individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, must face the consequences of their actions if found guilty of criminal offenses.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

AG engaging in persecution instead of prosecution of Gyakye Quayson, Ato Forson— NDC Legal Affairs Directorate “AG engaging in persecution instead of prosecution of Gyakye Quayson, Ato Forson...

31 minutes ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Parliaments position is a true reflection of what Ghanaians stand for — Ntim Fordjour Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Parliament’s position is a true reflection of what Ghanaians s...

33 minutes ago

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park: Give edifice to a private company to maintain, we lack maintenance culture —Sefa Kayi to Gov't Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park: ‘Give edifice to a private company to maintain, we ...

40 minutes ago

Anti LGBTQI+ bill has no issue with human rights—Sam George hits back at Amnesty International ‘Anti LGBTQI+ bill has no issue with human rights’—Sam George hits back at Amnes...

2 hours ago

Kwamena Duncan slams Ayikoi Otoo over his comment on Gyakye Quaysons trial Kwamena Duncan slams Ayikoi Otoo over his comment on Gyakye Quayson’s trial

2 hours ago

Nii Ayikoi-Otoo ‘Stop the Gyakye Quayson trial to show more maturity’ — Ayikoi Otoo advises NPP

2 hours ago

Why are you always in the eye of the storm? —Kwamena Duncan descends on Dormaahene ‘Why are you always in the eye of the storm? — Kwamena Duncan descends on Dormaa...

3 hours ago

Ghana is governed by laws; stop the lawlessness —Allotey Jacobs blasts NDC MPs ‘Ghana is governed by laws; stop the lawlessness’ — Allotey Jacobs blasts NDC MP...

3 hours ago

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Ursula Owusu accused of awarding US$48million contract to 'Nigerian cabal' witho...

5 hours ago

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame Channel your energy into the speedy trial of NAM1; Menzgold customers are suffer...

More News...
body-container-line