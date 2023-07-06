ModernGhana logo
‘Stop the Gyakye Quayson trial to show more maturity’ — Ayikoi Otoo advises NPP

Nii Ayikoi-Otoo, a former Attorney General during Kufour's administration has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to drop the criminal case against Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson.

The former Justice Minister and current head of the NPP Constitutional Committee Nii Ayikoi Otoo believes that dropping the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson will benefit the NPP in upcoming 2024 general elections in Assin North.

He claims that it will be challenging for the NPP to win the seat in the upcoming election if Mr Quayson is found guilty by the NPP but acquitted.

In an interview with Citi FM monitored by ModernGhana News, Ayikoi Otto said, "In the matter of negotiations, if we [NPP] want to win elections in Assin North next time and we go on with this trial in the likely event that we convict him, and then he gets out again, we are going to go into another by-election.

“This time not with him, but what will the people of Assin North think of the NPP?

“Will they ever be comfortable voting us into power? Will they decide never to forgive us anymore? This is what we should be looking at.

"It will be a good thing to enter a nolle prosequi and stop all this to show more maturity but you cannot as an Attorney-General do it on your own.

“You are not independent, you are part of a whole," he added.

