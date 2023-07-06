ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC boycotts Parliament today, storms court over criminal trial of Ato Forson, Gyakye Quayson

Headlines Parliament was virtually empty today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Parliament was virtually empty today

The Minority NDC on Thursday boycotted the sitting of the House to enable Members to accompany and solidarise with two members of their Caucus, who are facing criminal prosecutions in Court.

They are Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, NDC Minority Leader and Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the NDC Minority Chief Whip, speaking to the press at Parliament House said Dr Forson and Mr Gyakye Quayson were due to appear in court on Thursday morning in their respective on-going criminal prosecutions by the Attorney-General.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today,” The Chief Whip said.

“We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer.”

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Two free SHS food suppliers fall sick in day two of sleeping at Buffer Stock Company premises to demand payment Two free SHS food suppliers fall sick in day two of sleeping at Buffer Stock Com...

1 hour ago

NDC must reward Assin North when we win power in 2024; despite the hardship they didn't succumb to NPP's GHS200, GHS100 bribe – Communicator NDC must reward Assin North when we win power in 2024; despite the hardship they...

1 hour ago

If Agyinasare had gone to Nogokpo, I would've stopped worshipping God - Prophet Emmanuel Adjei If Agyinasare had gone to Nogokpo, I would've stopped worshipping God - Prophet ...

1 hour ago

'Respect PAC or we show you our powers' – Avedzi warns Dr. Adutwum 'Respect PAC or we show you our powers' – Avedzi warns Dr. Adutwum

2 hours ago

Three suspects arrested over murder of motor rider at Akatsi Three suspects arrested over murder of motor rider at Akatsi

2 hours ago

Parliament was virtually empty today NDC boycotts Parliament today, storms court over criminal trial of Ato Forson, G...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'don't vote for jail-bound candidate' played at James Gyakye Quayson court hearing Akufo-Addo's 'don't vote for jail-bound candidate' played at James Gyakye Quayso...

2 hours ago

Push court hearing of Assin North MPs case to Mondays or parliamentary recess period – PNA Push court hearing of Assin North MP’s case to Mondays or parliamentary recess p...

2 hours ago

Ignore threats, choose right- Alan — Kyerematen urges NPP delegates Ignore threats, choose right- Alan — Kyerematen urges NPP delegates

3 hours ago

If having children is good why are you into nasty gayism, lesbianism – Muntaka fires LGBTQ+ community If having children is good why are you into ‘nasty’ gayism, lesbianism – Muntaka...

More News...
body-container-line