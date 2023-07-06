NDC boycotts Parliament today, storms court over criminal trial of Ato Forson, Gyakye Quayson

The Minority NDC on Thursday boycotted the sitting of the House to enable Members to accompany and solidarise with two members of their Caucus, who are facing criminal prosecutions in Court.

They are Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, NDC Minority Leader and Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the NDC Minority Chief Whip, speaking to the press at Parliament House said Dr Forson and Mr Gyakye Quayson were due to appear in court on Thursday morning in their respective on-going criminal prosecutions by the Attorney-General.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today,” The Chief Whip said.

“We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer.”

GNA