Housekeeper granted GHC100,000 bail for stealing and unlawful entry

A 21-year-old former housekeeper who allegedly broke into his master's room and made away with two iPhones, a laptop bag containing various cards, and cash of GHC2,000 has been indicted.

Appearing before an Adentan Circuit Court, Bright Kyeremanteng, who is also a driver's mate, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and stealing.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, has admitted Kyeremanteng to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant, whose name has been withheld, is a music executive residing at Teiman, Accra.

Kyeremanteng, the accused, lived near the complainant's house.

The prosecution said on June 16, 2023, at about 0300 hours, the complainant was awoken suddenly by an unusual noise from his bedroom window and discovered that Kyeremanteng was in his room.

It said the complainant held Kyeremanteng in the bid to arrest him. A struggle ensued between them, and the accused escaped.

The prosecution said after Kyeremanteng fled the room, the complainant detected that an iPhone 12, an iPhone 13 Pro max, a laptop bag containing his Ghana Card, UBA Visa Card and cash of GHC2,000 were missing.

It said the complainant reported the incident to the Police at Ayi Mensah and Kyeremanteng was arrested.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Kyeremanteng, who was the complainant's former house boy, had in his possession the keys to the house, which he used to gain access to the complainant's room.

It said the complainant's keys were retrieved from the accused.

GNA

