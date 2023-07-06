ModernGhana logo
Police on manhunt for killers of 50-year-old woman at Dansame

The Central North Police Command has step-up the search for the killers of a 50-year-old woman, allegedly murdered on Monday, at Dansame, near Assin-Bereku in the Assin North District.

The unknown assassins had cut the tongue and vagina of the deceased identified as Esi Gegiw allegedly for rituals.

A source claimed residents were living in fear, as the murder was allegedly the tenth in a series of ritual murders experienced recently in the area.

The Police has called on the public to volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits to enable people go about their normal businesses without fear.

According to Police sources, the deceased was a farmer and labourer working at an Oil Palm Processing factory at Dansame.

She was said to have left home around 0300 hours to work on that fateful day, but residents found her murdered body at the outskirt of the community in the morning.

Temporary investigations conducted on the body suggested she was hit with a metal in the head, leading to her death.

The body has since been deposited at the Assin Fosu St. Francis Xavier hospital.

Some residents told the Ghana News Agency that the town was thrown into a state of shock and mourning when news broke about the gruesome murder of the woman.

They largely expressed concern that it had become difficult for them to get to their farms alone for fear of being attacked and appealed to the police to expedite investigations and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

GNA

