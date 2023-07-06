ModernGhana logo
‘Why are you always in the eye of the storm? — Kwamena Duncan descends on Dormaahene

Kwamena Duncan, a former Central Regional Minister has descended heavily on the paramount Chief of Dormaa traditional area and sitting High Court Judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over his recent call on the President to intervene and end the criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

During a gathering at the 10th-anniversary lecture of John Evans Atta Mills in Sunyani, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to abort the trial.

He said, “honestly, I don’t see the benefits this prosecution will bring Ghanaians. If he is in court, he can’t fulfil his mandate so the president and the Attorney General should do something urgently to end this matter, so we move on as Ghanaians".

He further added, “As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted. The Attorney General should as a matter of urgency file to end that particular decision.”

Expressing his disappointment, Kwamena Duncan voiced his concerns during an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show monitored by ModernGhana News.

He questioned why the Dormaahene, as a paramount Chief, always seems to be embroiled in controversies, which he deemed uncharacteristic of someone in his position.

He asked, "I'm wondering whether he has actually given some thought to why, in his position as Paramount Chief, he is constantly in the eye of the storm. Why?"

Kwamena Duncan criticised the Chief for making such a call, particularly during an NDC forum.

He praises Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II's prominent roles as a paramount Chief, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, and a Justice of the High Court.

According to Duncan, the Chief should know better than to speak in the manner he did.

He pointed out that as a judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II should have critically analysed the case and made an objective assessment of the legal aspects during the lecture.

“As a judge, you are all too aware that I cannot just take sides while standing at a podium.

“You must bring out at that lecture that the conclusion reached in that instance was incorrect based on this and, and if I were a member (of the judges), this is how my thinking would be, and eventually, the decision that I will arrive at.

“You didn't say anything along such lines; all you stated was that you would turn left,” he said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
