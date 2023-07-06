Akufo-Addo cannot say he won't accent to anti-gay bill — Andy Appiah Kubi

06.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi has stressed that the Majority Caucus is in full support of the Bill against LGBTQ+.

This week, Parliament has debated the anti-gay bill also known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

From the debate in the House on Wednesday, July 5, it is clear that there is consensus among both the Minority and the Majority to pass the LGBTQ+ Bill.

Speaking to Starr FM, Andy Appiah Kubi says he has no doubt President Akufo-Addo will accent to the LGBTQ+ Bill to become law.

“The clergy, civil society, even the Muslim community, so the whole Ghana is unanimous in the rejection of such an invitation to engage in LGBTQ so the President has no option.

“He has no option but to accent to the bill. I am positive and hopeful that the President will accent to the Bill to be law,” the Asante Akyem North MP said.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ and all activities associated with the practice in the country.

Parliament has already adopted the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The report recommends the passage of the Bill which has the support of the majority of Ghanaians.