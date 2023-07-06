ModernGhana logo
Elections 2024: NPP, NDC duopoly must be broken for democracy, real development to happen — Rogers Amakye

By Nii adjetey Sowah II Contributor
A consultant in Accra has said the duopoly of the NPP and NDC for the past three decades must be critically examined and find solutions to save the country's democracy.

According to Mr Chris Rogers Amakye of New Wealth Consult in Accra, Ghanaians need to push for a new set of rules that will make the political industry more competitive.

He finds it so amazing how the citizenry has come to treat the two party system of NDC and NPP as a sacred tradition, almost as if it were written into the Fourth Republican Constitution.

In an interview in Accra, Mr Chris Amakye intimated that the nation must offer its citizenry a true and equal chance to pursue their dreams.

Making an observation, Mr Chris Amakye noted that there are always serious human rights concerns in the lead-up to Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections that shed doubts on whether the election will be free, fair and transparent.

He cited the stringent signature requirements and the filing fees which easily dissuade prospective candidates of the smaller political parties from running for office.

He said while these two parties still maintained their dominant position in Ghana's electoral history and leaving very little space for the smaller political parties, the situation calls for urgent need for state funding to support these small parties to package themselves and become attractive to win the hearts of the electorates for the growth of the country's democracy and development.

Mr. Amakye called on Parliament to enact a law that will reduce campaign spending.

He posited that in Ghana, political primaries are considered more important than the general elections, where extreme partisan politics is rewarded and centrist politics is punished. "This makes bi-partisan legislation impossible because a representative who will vote for such legislation will be branded a traitor and voted out of office in the next primary," he stressed.

He therefore called for a paradigm shift in the way "we conduct ourselves as a people if we want to develop this country."

Mr. Amakye however urged the smaller parties to also swallow their pride and come together as a strong force to change the trends in modern politics to enable Ghanaians give the mantle of governance to them to change and transform the economic situation of the country through development oriented policies, aimed at eradicating poverty, reduce inequality and achieve sustainable development.

