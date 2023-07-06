ModernGhana logo
LGBTQ+ accusation: ‘Ursula Owusu should have taken different approach in addressing the issue— Kwame Jantuah

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications was criticized for insulting her colleague Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed during the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill debate in Parliament.

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, chairman of the Convention Peoples Party's (CPP) Political Affairs Committee says she should have been disciplined with her utterances.

Speaking in an interview on July 6, he noted that Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful could have done better.

“Without a doubt, I don’t think it was right in the House of Parliament. As part of the governance structure, you matter how you have been provoked, the words you use should be decent,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful descended on the lawmaker for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed on the floor of the House during the debate on the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (LGBTQ+) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Ursula Owusu while contributing to the LGBTQI bill got heated up when NDC MP allegedly whispered that she was a practitioner of same sex.

Murtala did not speak into the microphone and, therefore, could not be regarded as an official statement, but Ursula said she heard it.

In a reply, she described the NDC MP as a "mad person".

During the heat, Ursula Owusu demanded an apology from the Tamale Central MP who also refused.

The NDC MP said he did not speak into the microphone and, therefore, could not be asked to withdraw.

For peace to prevail in the House, Murtala said he had withdrawn all statements after the second Deputy Speaker asked the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson to order his colleague Murtala Mohammed to withdraw which he did.

"I said so many things, may I please know which one I should withdraw," he stated.

Ursula Owusu also apologized for her unsavoury comments.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
