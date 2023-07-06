African leaders urged to expedite action on management of natural resources

Prof Wisdom Akpalu, Dean, School of Research and Graduate Studies at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has said, the inefficiency in resource exploitation, the inadequate share of resource rents, and the failure to invest those rents in productive assists or capital are key factors contributing to the phenomenon of natural resources.

This therefore calls for strict and proper regulation and management of Africa’s natural resources in order to reap maximum profits to grow the countries he said.

“The lack of strict and proper regulation and management of the natural resources to ensure sustainable economy poses serious ecological disaster which has led to a collapse of a country’s mineral and agricultural sector in making the country poor,” he said.

Prof Akpalu announced this at an inaugural lecture held at the GIMPA campus to educate the public on research dubbed “the Complexities of Managing Natural Resources in Developing Countries”.

The lecture aimed at delving into the complexities surrounding the management of natural resources in developing countries, both in theory and practice.

The research was also to explore various aspects such as the biophysical dynamics of natural resource management, conflicts, and externalities arising from resource use, counterproductive incentives, and the importance of institutional quality.

The presentation also shed light on the challenges faced in effectively managing natural resources in developing countries by analyzing the factors.

According to Prof. Akapalu who is also the Director of the Environment and Natural Resource Research Initiative (ENRRI – EfD Ghana), President of the African Association of Environmental and Resource Economists (AFAERE) and Ghana Country Lead, WRI-RAMP Project, Africa is blessed with highly valuable natural resources that could be harnessed to grow the economy yet bedeviled with poverty and seeking support from developed countries.

He added that Africa is home to approximately 30 percent of the world’s mineral resources and boasts highly productive timer forests. However, it is paradoxical that these nations, including many African countries, often experience poverty and deprivation.

"Extensive research has revealed that the mere presence of resource wealth does not automatically lead to socio-economic growth and development," he explained.

He noted that Africa’s global share in Minerals/Metals includes cobalt 75%, diamond 45%, chromite 42%, manganese 42%, gold 21%, bauxite 18% and uranium 16% according to a World Bank report in 2018.

"The implementation of policies would help to monitor the activities at the various forest reserves and also ensure that any activities undertaken on the environment or forest do not affect the resources," he said.

About Prof Wisdom

Prof Wisdom had his GCE Ordinary level at Anlo Secondary School in Aloga of the Volta Region and pursued GCE Advance level at Presbyterian Boys Secondary (Presec) Lego. He obtained his BA(Hons) degree in Economics and a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

Prof Akpalu received a scholarship from the African Economic Research Consortium to pursue his Master’s degree in Economics at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, a programme in collaboration with Oxford University.

He returned to Ghana and began his career as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coats in 1997. In 2001m he had a scholarship to pursue his PhD in Economics at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He also obtained a Licentiate of Philosophy degree in Economics in 2006 shortly after completing the doctorate.

He was awarded the Research fellow of the year by the Academy of Economics and Finance in 2015. He has delivered over 60 conferences in more than 30 countries.