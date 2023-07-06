ModernGhana logo
06.07.2023 General News

Data for Governance Alliance calls on African gov’t to prioritize anticorruption efforts, regain public trust

Data for Governance Alliance (DGA) has noted that it is crucial to establish robust mechanisms for citizen engagement, protect whistleblowers and build accountable institutions that actively work toward eradicating corruption.

According to DGA, findings from Afrobarometer surveys in 36 African countries in 2021/2022 indicated almost six in 10 Africans (58%) say that corruption in their countries increased over the past year.

The situation has worsened significantly in 12 of the 30 countries surveyed in both 2014/2015 and 2021/2022.

“Most dramatically in Senegal (where perceptions of increasing corruption has risen by 39 percentage points), Burkina Faso (+29 points), Gabon (+24 points), Cameroon (+23 points), and Côte d'Ivoire (+22 points).

“On the other hand, there has been a drastic improvement in Benin, where the proportion who report that corruption increased dropped by -61 percentage points.

“The survey findings highlight the urgent need for African governments to prioritize anti-corruption efforts and regain public trust,” Data for Governance Alliance indicated in a statement.

The Data for Governance Alliance is a four-year project that promotes data-based advocacy and engagement by pan-African civil society organisations (CSOs) and African Union organs.

The project is led by Afrobarometer, with partners including the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, and Laws.Africa. The project is funded by the European Union.

Below is the full statement by Data for Governance Alliance

Africans see increasing corruption but fear retaliation if they report it

A majority of Africans say that corruption has increased in their countries, but an even larger proportion fear retaliation should they report corrupt acts to the authorities.

Maame Akua Amoah Twum, Afrobarometer communications coordinator for anglophone West and North Africa, shared these insights at a webinar on corruption organized by the Data for Governance Alliance, in collaboration with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption.

Themed “Civil society organizations’ Contribution to driving accountability in the Fight against Corruption in Africa,” the webinar brought together experts, policymakers, and civil society actors to reflect on the prevalence of corruption on the continent, its impacts, and innovative strategies for effectively combating it.

Sharing findings from Afrobarometer surveys in 36 African countries in 2021/2022, Twum said almost six in 10 Africans (58%) say that corruption in their countries increased over the past year.

The situation has worsened significantly in 12 of the 30 countries surveyed in both 2014/2015 and 2021/2022, most dramatically in Senegal (where perceptions of increasing corruption have risen by 39 percentage points), Burkina Faso (+29 points), Gabon (+24 points), Cameroon (+23 points), and Côte d'Ivoire (+22 points).

On the other hand, there has been a drastic improvement in Benin, where the proportion who report that corruption increased dropped by -61 percentage points.

“The survey findings highlight the urgent need for African governments to prioritise anti-corruption efforts and regain public trust.

It is crucial to establish robust mechanisms for citizen engagement, protect whistleblowers, and build accountable institutions that actively work toward eradicating corruption,” she said. “However, seven in 10 Africans say ordinary citizens risk retaliation or other negative consequences if they report corruption to the authorities.”

Other speakers emphasized the importance of concerted efforts on the part of civil society organizations (CSOs), the media, and other stakeholders to combat corruption on the continent.

Edem Senanu, a member of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, highlighted strides the board has made in its anti-corruption efforts with member states.

“Many state parties have put in place institutions such as anti-corruption agencies, financial intelligence units, asset recovery agencies, and anti-corruption units within law enforcement agencies,” he said. “With the regional economic communities’ role in promoting the fight against corruption and the implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, more synergies and collaboration will reduce corruption on the continent.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
