Nigeria: Group plans 3-day non-stop kissing to set Guinness World Record

The desire to be recognized by the Guinness World Record has significantly gone up in Nigeria in recent times.

A Nigerian group called Sugartee recently announced their plans to set a new Guinness World Record by embarking on a three-day kiss-a-thon, a Nigeria-based Punch Newspaper reports.

This move and similar once, has its inspiration from Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who set a new Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athon) who recently cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes, surpassing Indian chef Lata Tondon's previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2023.

However, the group's plan has been met with criticism on social media, with many Nigerians describing it as "immoral."

The Ekiti State Government has also banned the event, threatening to sanction any facility that hosts it.

In a letter dated July 3, addressed to the Ekiti State Hoteliers Association, the State's Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism stated that the event is "not only absurd, immoral, unhealthy, and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and, therefore, capable of plunging our youths morally backward."

Reacting to the news, some Nigerians have expressed concern that the trend of setting Guinness World Records is becoming a source of nuisance in the country.

They argue that genuine contestants who put in a lot of effort, commitment, and resources into their challenges should not be mocked by those who see it as a stroll in the park.

Korede Lagos, a netizen, wrote, "Embrace your originality and contest if you truly have what it takes to challenge records."

Another netizen, fine girl Joy, expressed embarrassment at the behavior of some Nigerians, saying, "Nigerians will abuse virtually anything."

Similarly, thefoodnetworknig2 stated, "Don't call me Nigerian for the next one year... Shame is catching me."