Viral video of young Fanmilk seller prompts good Samaritans to enroll him in school

A viral video of a young Fanmilk seller struggling in the rain has prompted philanthropists to enroll him in Senior High School, bringing hope to the impoverished teenager.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed the boy pushing his ice cream trolley stacked in a pothole during a heavy downpour.

In a heart-touching development, a story shared on Facebook by Ghanaian producer Fred Kyei Darkwa reports some “good Samaritans” came to his aid.

Darkwa wrote on Wednesday, July 5, “By divine intervention, someone took a video of his ordeal in that harsh weather condition and posted it on social media. It caught the attention of some good Samaritans like Roni Nicol and others and decided to locate him."

When the good Samaritans found the teenager, he revealed that "he needed to make some money to continue his education since there was no help that's why he was involved in that trade."

Moved by his plight, the kindhearted people "have enrolled him in a boarding facility to cater for his SHS needs."

Mr. Darkwa praised the Good Samaritans, saying, "May the architects of this godly act, never lack. Let's continue to help others in our small ways as we can, as espoused in Proverbs 3 vrs 27-28. God bless all givers and helpers."