Restore social gatherings to ease mental stress, suicide risk – KNUST student petitions management

Education The student petitioner, Fiifi Bediako
A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appealed to the university's authorities to lift the ban on social gatherings, saying it could help prevent the recent suicide attempts and suicides on campus.

In a letter to the university's Vice Chancellor, the third-year student Fiifi Bediako attributed some of the suicidal behaviour to "burnout syndrome" due to the heavy academic workload and lack of social activities.

"In a community where there is huge mental exhaustion from academic work with a ban on social activities that may otherwise help release some stress, it becomes obvious that with time students may feel overwhelmed with loss of motivation leading to depression which can ultimately contribute to suicidal ideation and attempts," Bediako wrote in a portion of the letter.

He urged the university authorities to "facilitate the process to lift ban on social gatherings and morale nights."

Bediako also called for strengthening of the university's counselling services.

"An e-counselling platform to ensure anonymity to allow students talk to professionals whenever needed could prove useful," he suggested.

Find a full copy of the letter below;

