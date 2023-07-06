‘Anti-LGBTQ+ bill will be passed to the glory of God’ – Sam George

ModernGhana logo
The lead sponsor of the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities has vowed to see to the passage of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill "to the glory of God", promising tough actions against the U.S if it imposes sanctions over the legislation.

Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George said the bill, also known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, will soon be passed into law.

"This bill will be passed to the glory of God," Sam George said in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, during a debate on the bill.

In response to U.S threats of sanctions if the bill is passed, Sam George warned that "if they replicate the same with our Speaker and Members of parliament we will also take action against their [US] business interest in our country".

"The danger of homosexuality is grave...persons who are homosexuals or transgenders from statistics from the CDS have at least six times higher rate of obesity, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts than heterosexual people," he argued, citing health implications.

The MP also cited scriptures in bible to justify the bill, referencing Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 which condemn homosexual acts.

Legislators are currently debating a committee report that has recommended passage of the bill, amid growing tensions within Western allies over LGBTQI+ rights.

The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQI+ activities like advocacy, funding and promotion as well as acts of homosexuality in the West African nation.

It has been met with criticism from rights groups and the international community.

