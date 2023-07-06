Organised Labour hopeful of reinstatement of 3 sacked union leaders at Sunon Asogli after 5-hour marathon meeting

Organised Labour held a fruitful marathon meeting with the management of Sunon Asogli Power Limited at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on Wednesday, July 5.

According to Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah who is Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Organised Labour is optimistic that the three sacked union leaders of Sunon Asogli Power would be reinstated after the fruitful meeting.

Speaking to the media after the 5-hour meeting, Dr. Baah said Organised Labour is looking forward to a positive resolution to the matter on Thursday.

“We were at the Ministry of Employment from around 11am and we came back to the National Labour Commission at 4pm. It was a long and very fruitful engagement so we are hoping that tomorrow, we have fixed another meeting for 2pm at the Ministry of Employment. We are hoping that we can get a deal.

“We have made some progress. The details will come tomorrow after the meeting. We will try and resolve all issues and after that, we will determine what to do,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah told the media.

Organised Labour led by the TUC and the Ghana Mineworkers Union for most parts of the first half of this year have been fighting for the reinstatement of the 3 union leaders.

The contracts of the union leaders were terminated after joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union, which operates under the umbrella of the Trades Union Congress.

Already, Organised Labour has announced that it will embark on a nationwide strike beginning July 10 if the three union leaders of Sunon Asogli Power are not reinstated.