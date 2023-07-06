ModernGhana logo
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah joins Angel FM

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Accomplished political show host, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, has officially joined Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

The highly anticipated agreement between ABN and the outspoken media personality has been finalized.

Afrifa-Mensah will soon assume his new role as the leading figure of the station's breakfast show.

ABN is delighted to welcome such an experienced and knowledgeable broadcaster, as it aims to bring onboard the country's finest media practitioners.

Before joining Angel FM, Afrifa-Mensah was associated with Happy fm and Radio XYZ, owned by XYZ Broadcasting Limited.

In a statement, he expressed his enthusiasm for becoming a part of the organization, assuring that he will exceed expectations in his new role.

