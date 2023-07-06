ModernGhana logo
‘You will not be Attorney General for life’ – Minority cautions 'arrogant, abusive' Godfred Dame

Minority MPs in parliament have issued a stern warning to Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over what they describe as his "arrogant and abusive" conduct of office.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, July 5, the NDC lawmakers accused the AG of "weaponizing" his office against perceived political opponents, deeming his recent warning against public commentary on pending cases an attempt to "stifle free speech".

"The Attorney-General does not possess such overreaching powers to impose fetters on free expression as he seeks to arrogate to himself," the statement said in part.

The Minority cited the AG's own description of a court ruling as "backward and improper" as evidence of his "arrogance" and "tendency to approbate and reprobate.”

"Let him be reminded that he will not be an Attorney-General for life," Minority Chief Whip who signed the statement, Kwame Governs Agboza, said.

The statement comes after Mr. Dame warned against public commentary on cases such as Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, who is facing criminal charges the opposition NDC says is politically motivated.

However, the Minority said the AG conveniently ignored "reckless" comments by President Akufo-Addo on the same case, which they said undermined the administration of justice.

The AG has been accused by the Minority of pursuing an agenda to "tilt the balance of power in Parliament in favor of the ruling government" adding that they "will not be broken or deterred."

