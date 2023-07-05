ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lepers sing thank you song for Bawumia

Headlines Lepers sing thank you song for Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Lepers of the Weija Leprosarium in Ghana have composed a song to express their heartfelt appreciation to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia for his instrumental role in facilitating their enrollment onto and acquisition of the National Identification Card, widely known as the Ghana Card.

This follows their registration at the Leprosarium onto the Ghana Card and the announcement by Dr Bawumia to extend this registration to the residents of all the other leprosaria across the country so they also get registered and get issued Ghana Cards.

Dr Bawumia stressed that the lepers, who often face social exclusion and marginalization, will find new hope and inclusion through this initiative.

“Congratulations to all my friends at the Weija Leprosarium and my thanks to the Executive Secretary and staff of National Identification Authority for making this possible. God bless our homeland Ghana,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr. Bawumia is noted for supporting lepers in Ghana and is also their chief patron. He had contributed immensely the sustainability.

Appreciation
The lepers said: “We are immensely grateful to Vice President Bawumia for recognizing our plight and ensuring that we are included in the Ghana Card programme. This card has given us a sense of identity and belonging. It has opened doors for us that were previously closed. We finally feel like valued members of society. We finally feel like valued members of society”.

One of the significant challenges they faced was the absence of proper identification documents, limiting their access to essential services and benefits.

Recognising the importance of ensuring the rights and inclusion of all citizens, Dr Bawumia has taken a personal interest in addressing this issue.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Ghana's Parliament adopts anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Ghana's Parliament adopts anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

2 hours ago

Lepers sing thank you song for Bawumia Lepers sing thank you song for Bawumia

2 hours ago

Kwabena Frimpong 2024 polls: Any flagbearer NPP elects will defeat Mahama – Kwabena Frimpong

2 hours ago

11-year-old boy reportedly drowns in torrential rains at Anwomaso 11-year-old boy reportedly drowns in torrential rains at Anwomaso

2 hours ago

NPP Presidential Race: Apraku, Dr. Akoto, Joe Ghartey vetted NPP Presidential Race: Apraku, Dr. Akoto, Joe Ghartey vetted

3 hours ago

Osafo-Maafo to represent Akufo-Addo on AUDA–NEPAD committee Osafo-Maafo to represent Akufo-Addo on AUDA–NEPAD committee

3 hours ago

GH5.3 billion invested in Free SHS as of 2021 — Minister GH¢5.3 billion invested in Free SHS as of 2021 — Minister 

3 hours ago

LGBTQ: Report men who force you into anal sex – Ursula Owusu tells women LGBTQ: Report men who force you into anal sex – Ursula Owusu tells women

3 hours ago

LGBTQI+ is satanic; beyond passing anti-gay bill let's exercise internal vigilance - Dan Botwe LGBTQI+ is satanic; beyond passing anti-gay bill let's exercise internal vigilan...

3 hours ago

Ato Forson case: State to reconsider striking deals under Section 35 with convicts – Attorney General Ato Forson case: State to reconsider striking deals under Section 35 with convic...

More News...
body-container-line