Lepers sing thank you song for Bawumia

Lepers of the Weija Leprosarium in Ghana have composed a song to express their heartfelt appreciation to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia for his instrumental role in facilitating their enrollment onto and acquisition of the National Identification Card, widely known as the Ghana Card.

This follows their registration at the Leprosarium onto the Ghana Card and the announcement by Dr Bawumia to extend this registration to the residents of all the other leprosaria across the country so they also get registered and get issued Ghana Cards.

Dr Bawumia stressed that the lepers, who often face social exclusion and marginalization, will find new hope and inclusion through this initiative.

“Congratulations to all my friends at the Weija Leprosarium and my thanks to the Executive Secretary and staff of National Identification Authority for making this possible. God bless our homeland Ghana,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr. Bawumia is noted for supporting lepers in Ghana and is also their chief patron. He had contributed immensely the sustainability.

Appreciation

The lepers said: “We are immensely grateful to Vice President Bawumia for recognizing our plight and ensuring that we are included in the Ghana Card programme. This card has given us a sense of identity and belonging. It has opened doors for us that were previously closed. We finally feel like valued members of society. We finally feel like valued members of society”.

One of the significant challenges they faced was the absence of proper identification documents, limiting their access to essential services and benefits.

Recognising the importance of ensuring the rights and inclusion of all citizens, Dr Bawumia has taken a personal interest in addressing this issue.