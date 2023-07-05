Impact Wave Initiative announces “feed The Children Initiative” campaign

Ms. Eunice Golloh

05.07.2023 LISTEN

As we experience different cultures and lifestyles, we can understand how fortunate we may be to have the simple basics in life that we often take for granted. Around us, right in our communities, many people struggle to live, from feeding, clothing to shelter and sometimes more.

Impact Wave Initiative (IWI), a women community driven non-profit organisation, believes everyone needs a helping hand from time to time. For that purpose, the organisation has this week announced its initiative to give back to society in the month of July 2023.

The initiative is dubbed “Feed The Children”, and will see members of IWI visiting selected areas in the Greater Accra region, including La, Osu, JamesTown and Chorkor, on Saturday 15th July 2023. They will be sharing food and drinks to deprived children and street children in these communities.

The President and Founder of IWI, Ms. Eunice Golloh, indicated that the Bible in Proverbs encourages "us to be generous towards one another and take interest in caring for the poor and needy in our families and communities."

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed. The reward of helping people in need can be one of the most enriching feelings in life, which is worth much more than money. Giving back to society is at the core of our operations and in line with our mission to ensure people are elevated in various ways. Over the years, we have assisted underprivileged people in Nigeria, South Africa, and Malawi”, she emphasised.

Ms. Golloh added that the “Feed The Children” is heavily driven by the mentees which is part of their mentorship program with a key focus on embracing an attitude of gratitude in addition to creating the awareness of giving among young people. "It is to also highlight and teach them the essence of being grateful for where they find themselves in life currently."

Over five hundred (500) children are expected to benefit from the “Feed The Children” initiative on Saturday 15th July 2023 in the Greater Accra region, which will also be replicated by the IWI teams in Kenya and Liberia on the same day.

Ms. Eunice Golloh appealed to corporate institutions and other stakeholders to support the “Feed The Children” initiative and other programmes by IWI in various forms to enable them touch more lives.