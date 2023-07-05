ModernGhana logo
KNUST investigates attempted suicide by second-year medical student

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region has commenced investigations into the circumstances that compelled a second-year medical student of the university to attempt suicide.

The male student attempted to jump from the last floor of the Brunei hostel complex to his death for an unknown reason but the immediate intervention of his colleague students and some university management members saved him.

The University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, told Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the victim allegedly wrote several suicide notes and made videotapes which are in their custody and will be investigated to unravel his decision.

The student (name withheld), Dr Bekoe said, is currently in stable condition at the university's hospital while the university's counsellors have been deployed to psyche him.

Describing the incident as "not palatable news" to the university, he advised students of the university to channel their problems to the necessary units of the university to be resolved instead of attempting to end their lives.

-Classfmonline.com

