ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Netherlands takes cue from Ghana, other countries in banning phones usage in schools

Social News A file photo of students using phones in class
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
A file photo of students using phones in class

The government of Netherlands has announced plans to ban mobile phones from classrooms starting next year.

The move follows similar ones from countries like Ghana and others that have instituted similar policies to improve students' concentration and learning.

Currently, schools in the Netherlands set their own rules regarding phone use.

But the new nationwide ban will be introduced in collaboration with schools, taking effect from January 2024.

"Even though mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said.

He added, "Students must be able to concentrate there and be given every opportunity to learn well. We know from scientific research that mobile phones disrupt this."

The ban will initially be non-legally binding, covering smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

Schools will determine implementation rules in consultation with parents, students and teachers.

Exemptions will be made for students with medical needs or disabilities and for digital skills classes.

The government said the policy will be reviewed after a year to assess its effectiveness and determine if a legally enforceable ban is needed.

The Netherlands joins Finland, which recently announced plans to restrict phone use in schools.

Countries like England and France have also proposed similar bans.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Man beheaded in bush at Ntewusae, ritual murder suspected Oti Region: Man beheaded in bush at Ntewusae, ritual murder suspected

2 hours ago

A file photo of students using phones in class Netherlands takes cue from Ghana, other countries in banning phones usage in sch...

2 hours ago

Bawumiais actively campaigning with the help of govt workers and state resources —NPPs Collins Amankwaa laments foul play ‘Bawumia is actively campaigning with the help of gov’t workers and state resour...

2 hours ago

Ignore rumors that KETASCO NSMQ star vomited blood; he experienced difficulty breathing — Father ‘Ignore rumors that KETASCO NSMQ star vomited blood; he experienced difficulty b...

2 hours ago

The law is not about emotions, common sense or what you believe — Vera Wiredu tells Assin North traditional leaders begging for Gyakye's freedom The law is not about emotions, common sense or what you believe — Vera Wiredu te...

3 hours ago

Assin North people chose propaganda over development— NPP communication member "Assin North people chose propaganda over development"— NPP communication member

3 hours ago

We dissociate with NDC propagandist tag on Dormaahene, NPP agreed not to insult him — Awal Mohammed We dissociate with “NDC propagandist” tag on Dormaahene, NPP agreed not to insul...

3 hours ago

Ill never take them for granted; I'm sorry if teachers are hurt by my comment —Deputy Education Minister I’ll never take them for granted; I'm sorry if teachers are hurt by my comment —...

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party NPP Communication Member, Awal Mohammed 'NPP walkout on swearing-in of Gyakye Quayson nothing new; NDC did same'— Awal M...

3 hours ago

You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democracy —Manasseh tells govt on SALL ‘You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democrac...

More News...
body-container-line