Netherlands takes cue from Ghana, other countries in banning phones usage in schools

The government of Netherlands has announced plans to ban mobile phones from classrooms starting next year.

The move follows similar ones from countries like Ghana and others that have instituted similar policies to improve students' concentration and learning.

Currently, schools in the Netherlands set their own rules regarding phone use.

But the new nationwide ban will be introduced in collaboration with schools, taking effect from January 2024.

"Even though mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said.

He added, "Students must be able to concentrate there and be given every opportunity to learn well. We know from scientific research that mobile phones disrupt this."

The ban will initially be non-legally binding, covering smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

Schools will determine implementation rules in consultation with parents, students and teachers.

Exemptions will be made for students with medical needs or disabilities and for digital skills classes.

The government said the policy will be reviewed after a year to assess its effectiveness and determine if a legally enforceable ban is needed.

The Netherlands joins Finland, which recently announced plans to restrict phone use in schools.

Countries like England and France have also proposed similar bans.