If IMF deal protects education sector why is gov’t failing to pay food suppliers – Apaak questions Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has warned that schools risk shutting down if government does not pay food suppliers by the close of this week.

The National Food Suppliers Association on Tuesday picketed at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to demand payment of an amount totaling GHS270 million owed to food suppliers.

The food suppliers warned that if their money is not paid, they will withdraw their services, a move which will adversely affect the Free Senior High School programme.

Speaking to TV3 on the matter, Dr. Clement Apaak questioned President Akufo-Addo and his administration why food suppliers are not being paid when they have assured that sectors such as education are protected under the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I truly don’t understand what the problem is, we have been told that even with the IMF programme critical sectors like education and health and indeed social intervention programmes are protected, so if that is the case why has the government failed to release money so that the Buffer Stock Food suppliers will be paid?

“From what I know, the amount owed them is not even in excess of GHS300 million. So what has the government been doing with the money that Parliament has been approving year in and year out to finance the Free SHS policy?” the Builsa South MP asked.

Dr. Clement Apaak in a call on President Akufo-Addo stressed that it is important he acts to avert the closure of schools.

“The President ought to step up to the plate and do the needful so that we don’t have schools closed down by the end of this week if nothing is done. If nothing is done by the end of this week, mark my words, schools will be closed down because the suppliers are no longer in a position to supply food,” Dr. Apaak warned.