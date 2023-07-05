What man attempts to put asunder, God tightly holds together - Mahama congratulates Gyakye Quayson

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has extended his congratulations to re-elected Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

In a post on Facebook, the former President noted that what man attempts to put asunder, the Lord tightly holds together.

“What man attempts to put asunder; the Good Lord tightly holds together.

“Congratulations, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, on your swearing-in, yet again, twice within the same parliamentary term, as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency,” John Dramani Mahama shared in his post on Facebook.

John Dramani Mahama was present in Parliament on Tuesday, July 4, for the swearing-in ceremony of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The flagbearer of the NDC was joined by other top officials of the party and Minority MPs to welcome the new MP to the August house.