‘Ignore rumors that KETASCO NSMQ star vomited blood; he experienced difficulty breathing’ — Father

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The father of James Lutterodt, a star in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Keta Senior High Technical School, has opened up about the possible cause of his son’s death.

After the news of James' sudden death broke on Monday, his father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, has come out to address rumors that his son vomited blood.

“He experienced difficulty breathing,” Mr. Lutterodt revealed in an interview with CitiNews monitored by ModernGhana News.

According to Mr. Lutterodt, he first noticed something was amiss when James returned home for vacation in April 2023.

Concerned about his son's health, he quickly sought medical attention.

“It has been an arduous journey. I observed something was wrong when he came home on vacation in April.

He added, “I promptly attended to his health concerns and we conducted numerous tests to identify the cause of his illness until he passed away.”

Unfortunately, James succumbed to death on Monday morning at a hospital in Tema.

Mr. Lutterodt also revealed that James had shared some information about his time at the University of Ghana, but choose not to disclose the details now.

A close family friend disclosed that James had plans to study abroad after receiving admission offers from several international universities.

Until his death, James was pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

