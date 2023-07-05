ModernGhana logo
05.07.2023 Headlines

The law is not about emotions, common sense or what you believe — Vera Wiredu tells Assin North traditional leaders begging for Gyakye's freedom

05.07.2023 LISTEN

Vera Wiredu, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, has criticised traditional leaders demanding the discontinuation of the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson.

According to the NPP communication team member, comments made by the Chiefs are against the laws and their own authority.

Speaking during an interview on GHone TV on July 5, she said, “law is law, it is not about common sense.”

“This is against the laws and their own authority so yes they can but the law is law. It is not about common sense, it is not about emotions, it is not about what you believe in but about the law and so fine they can decide to thrash their authority (traditional rulers) and for political expedience that’s all right.

“But I will say that we shouldn’t send any bad precedents going forward and we should let the laws of Ghana operate fully and if he is found guilty fine and if he is not guilty the law will tell us so let’s be patient. I think he was sworn-in only yesterday and I mean it’s too early for some of these things, let’s allow him to settle,” Vera Wiredu stated.

The Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II while speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023] appealed for the Attorney General to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," he said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

Queen Mothers of Assin North have reiterated Dormaahene’s plea to President Akufo-Addo to discontinue the criminal prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson.

The Queen Mother believes it’s time the government accepts the reality and drops the case.

“We plead with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Attorney General Godfred Dame regarding the ongoing impasse (James Gyakye Quayson Trial). We plead with the President to discontinue this issue. The Assin North by-elections are over, we should come together as one in promoting peace in the country.”

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

